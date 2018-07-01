Kashi by Kids Organic Kid-Friendly Cereals

Kashi has introduced Kashi by Kids, a collection of organic cereals co-created with kids, for kids. Developed in collaboration with Gen Z members who are passionate about the food and the planet, the organic cereals feature cool shapes like swirls and filled pillows, flavors like honey and berry, and superfood ingredients like chickpeas and red lentils. The line currently comprises three varieties: Kashi by Kids Berry Crumble, purple corn puffs combined with apple- and strawberry-flavor-filled pillows made with chickpeas; Kashi by Kids Honey Cinnamon, which combines honey, cinnamon, red lentils and sweet apple in a blend of crispy swirled puffs and filled pillows; and Kashi by Kids Cocoa Crisp, crispy cocoa bites made with chickpeas and filled pillows made with Fair Trade-certified cocoa. Each cereal is Non-GMO Project Verified, features a simple ingredient list and delivers diverse plant-based nutrition – including at least 18 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of fiber and 8 grams of sugar or less per serving.