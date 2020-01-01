Known as the category creator of biltong, a form of dried, cured meat from southern Africa, in the United States, Kalahari Snacks has now launched Kalahari Crisps. Made from the brand’s South African-inspired biltong, the crisps are slices of spiced top-round beef that are roasted to achieve a crunchy texture akin to that of a chip. Available in three flavors -- Original, Southwest Verde and Rosemary Citrus -- the snack is packed with 20 grams of protein and offers the macronutrient benefits of biltong, but contains zero carbs and sugar. With only 100 calories per serving, the keto-, Paleo- and Whole30-friendly crisps retail for a suggested $4.99 per 1-ounce bag.