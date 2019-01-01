Ka-Me Easy Asian Meal Kits

In partnership with Panos Foods, specialty Asian food brand Ka-Me has introduced heat-and-serve Easy Asian Complete Meal Kits in four MSG-free varieties – Sesame Teriyaki with Hokkien Noodles, Pad Thai with Thai Rice Noodles, Spicy Mongolian with Spinach Vegetable Noodles, and Sweet Chili Mango with Nori Seaweed Noodles – three of which are vegan. The kits contain a microwaveable, reusable, recyclable and BPA-free container; fresh-cooked noodles; an authentic Asian sauce packet; a mixed-vegetable packet; sesame seed or roasted peanut topping; and a fork for on-the-go convenience. Preparers just pour sauce over the noodles and vegetables, microwave for two minutes, and eat. Available in 9.6-ounce packages –considerably larger than many competitive brands – and sold in a display-ready case for increased consumer visibility on shelf in retailers’ Ethnic/Asian sections, the kits retail for a suggested $3.99.