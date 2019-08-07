K-VA-T Introduces Unified Point of Sale System

K-VA-T partnered with ECRS to introduce Catapult, a unified point of sale system, to all of its Food City supermarkets. After testing the system in its Super Dollar stores and fuel centers, K-VA-T is the first company to introduce the technology in the grocery industry.

The stores reduce operational complexity by using Catapult’s Transaction Logic software that serves and unifies all transaction points within the stores and online across the enterprise in real time. The software incorporates point of sale, direct payments, self checkout, pharmacy Rx integration, click and collect, smartphone checkout, scales and fuel.

“Working with ECRS, the K-VA-T team has been able to successfully deploy Catapult on time and on budget. It has surpassed our greatest performance expectations,” said Don Mascola, K-VA-T’s VP of IT. “Unified Transaction Logic has given us a dramatic increase in transaction speed and power while reducing our reliance on third party silos. We can now process a higher volume of customers at much faster speeds, making our customers the ultimate winner of this new deployment.”

No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, K-VA-T operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia operating under Food City and Super Dollar Discount Foods banners.