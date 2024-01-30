Justin’s Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces

Providing “a clean swap for a nostalgic favorite,” Justin’s has grown its organic chocolate portfolio with Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces. Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa, the USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified treats in a crunchy candy shell come in two varieties: Dark Chocolate Peanut and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, the latter made with Justin’s own popular peanut butter. Both contain recognizable ingredients, including coloring from fruits and veggies instead of synthetic dyes, and no stevia or artificial sweeteners. Justin’s Chocolate Candy Pieces are available in either a shareable 4.5-ounce or single-serve 1.5-ounce pouch retailing for a suggested $6.49 and $2.29, respectively. To help generate awareness of the launch, Justin’s is working with its retail partners on a variety of sampling and promotional programs, as well as building consumer excitement through an integrated digital campaign.