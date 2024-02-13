JUST Mayo and JUST Ranch

Leading plant-based egg maker Eat Just has relaunched its creamy, cholesterol-free plant-based mayo and dressings at Whole Foods Market. JUST Mayo was originally introduced in 2013 and quickly became a star in the plant-based mayo category; a line of popular dressings soon followed. Despite this success, the company decided to discontinue them to focus on its growing plant-based egg business. Now, in response to consumer pleas, two flavors of JUST Mayo (Original and Chipotle) and two flavors of JUST Ranch (Original and Chipotle) will grace the refrigerated aisle of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide throughout the month of February, with additional retailers beginning to stock the products in a shelf-stable format this March. A 12-ounce jar of either the mayo or ranch retails for a suggested $6.99. To apologize for the long wait and thank fans for their patience, the brand is offering coupons, recipes, mayo-based holiday surprises and more via its Instagram account.