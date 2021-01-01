Eat Just Inc. and Cuisine Solutions, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods, have collaborated on Just Egg Sous Vide Bites as part of an exclusive agreement under which Cuisine Solutions will develop and produce Eat Just’s plant-based sous vide egg globally. French for “under vacuum,” sous vide is a cooking method in which food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in water at precise temperatures. Available this March in grocery freezer sections, the product line comes in four unique flavors inspired by regional cuisines and whole plants: America (roasted potato, dill, chives, red bell pepper and black pepper); India (curry, broccoli, cauliflower, coconut milk and lemongrass); Japan (portobello mushrooms, yams, togarashi, soy and tamari); and Mexico (roasted poblanos, chipotle chile powder, black beans, corn and lime). As with other Just Egg formats, the key ingredient is mung bean protein. The non-GMO, egg- and dairy-free bites are free of cholesterol, have no artificial flavors, and contain as much protein or more protein as many animal proteins -- 9-13 grams per serving depending on the variety. What’s more, its ingredients use less water and land and emit less CO2e than animal sources. The suggested retail price is $8.99 for a box of four Just Egg Sous Vide Bites that can be heated in a conventional oven, toaster oven or microwave.

