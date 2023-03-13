The latest product line from plant-based egg maker Just is Just Egg Meals, one of the few fully plant-based breakfast options on the market. The easy-to-prepare frozen product has debuted with the unique flavor profile of Chili Crisp, featuring fluffy bites of Just Egg and vegetables such as sugar snap peas, roasted red pepper and carrots, mixed with a dash of spicy, crunchy sauce from Fly By Jing, maker of the original Sichuan Chili Crisp sauce that has amassed a cult following. In just minutes, consumers can enjoy the protein-packed, cholesterol-free meal as multiple single servings or eat the contents of the entire bag in one sitting. Additionally, Just Egg Meals can be eaten on their own or paired with sides like potatoes, rice or toast. The suggested retail price range is $7.99-$8.99 per 12-ounce resealable bag.