Just Date Date Sweetened Chocolate Chips

Doctor-founded Just Date, which already offers a collection of refined sugar substitutes made from dates, has now augmented its portfolio with Date Sweetened Chocolate Chips. The certified-organic, vegan chocolate chips come in a Dark Chocolate variety offering a simpler, healthier alternative for snacking and baking that still tastes like the indulgent chocolate many people crave. Made with a short list of recognizable ingredients, including upcycled dates, fair trade cocoa beans and oat milk (for the milk chocolate variety), Date Sweetened Chocolate Chips have a clinically verified low glycemic index and are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals such as fiber, polyphenols, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Additionally, the item contains 0 grams of added sugars per serving. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 8-ounce package. A Milk Chocolate variety is expected to roll out in Q1 2024.