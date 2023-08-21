Founded by Dr. Sylvie Charles – a mom as well as a doctor – Just Date is a maker of natural sweeteners made from organic dates, including Organic Date Sugar, which has rolled out nationally at Sprouts Farmers Market. The company’s products are made with upcycled dates that are dried and ground to produce a sugar with a deep caramel flavor that’s naturally sweet and full of such vitamins and minerals as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. The product is also rich in fiber (1 gram per teaspoon and 48 grams per cup) and antioxidants. Just Date Organic Date Sugar is the first of the brand’s products to be officially Upcycled Certified, and the product’s packaging furthers Just Date’s commitment to sustainability, since it’s made from previously recycled materials. Other date-based products from the company include Date Syrup and Pomegranate Syrup, as well as an exciting date-sweetened confection coming later this year. Just Date Organic Date Sugar has a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 12-ounce package.