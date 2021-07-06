Julian’s Recipe Cauli-Wafels

In an effort to bring decadence to gluten-free and low-carb consumers, Julian’s Recipe, an authentic European waffle and artisan bread company, has come up with a Cauli-Wafel in two indulgent varieties, Maple & Brown Butter and Original Classic. Created by European-trained chef Alex Dzieduszycki, a co-founder of Terra Chips and the founder of Alexia Foods, and named for his son, the Belgian waffle-inspired frozen product line offers a better-for-you breakfast option containing 5 grams of protein, cage-free eggs and no grain. The brand also offers two protein-packed Cauli-Wafel Sandwich varieties, Egg White & Smoked Gouda and Turkey Sausage & Cheddar, which have the same low-carb, high-protein profile as Cauli-Wafels. A 2-count package of Cauli-Wafel Sandwiches or an 8-count box of Cauli-Wafels retails for a suggested $3.99.