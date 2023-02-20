Jovial Gluten-Free Stelline

Following Ronzoni’s recent discontinuation of a popular pasta shape, Jovial Foods is stepping into the breach by introducing its own Stelline Pasta this May. Jovial’s small star-shaped brown rice noodles aren’t only reminiscent of the beloved pasta variety, however, but are also gluten-free. A 12-ounce package will retail for a suggested $4.99. All Jovial pastas are also certified Glyphosate Residue Free by Project Detox, ensuring that there are no traces of the harmful chemical found in herbicides like Roundup. The organic Italian food brand uses time-honored Tuscan techniques to create its pastas, with a dual mission of preserving old-world traditions and aiding individuals who live with food intolerances. Subsequently, Jovial offers a large portfolio of gluten- and grain-free products.