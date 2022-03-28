Jokr’s New Mobile App Offers Personalization, Curated Content

Instant delivery service Jokr has unveiled a revamped mobile app that aims to customize the mobile shopping experience through curated content and personalized product recommendations. Featuring the company’s proprietary predictive artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the app offers shoppers curated product lists based on past purchases, as well as a feed filled with custom content and recipes.

"We believe in constant improvements and consumer-centric products," said Sven Grajetzki, chief product and technology officer at New York-based Jokr. “Our app is a key aspect to delighting our users with an engaging and flexible front end while using data to surface the most relevant and unique assortment of products to make it a fully personalized user experience."

The app is partially powered by Jokr’s bevy of preference and behavior data, which the company has gleaned from its customers in 15 cities around the world.

The global delivery platform launched in 2021 and aims to deliver products from hyper-local vendors in as little as 10 minutes, and currently operates stateside in New York City and Boston. It originally rolled out in São Paolo, Mexico City and Bogota.

Beyond pushing the boundaries of AI, one of Jokr’s main goals is to help keep people from overfilling their refrigerators and wasting food. To that end, Jokr teamed up with Danish tech company Too Good To Go to create an app that allows shoppers to order a surprise Jokr bag filled with groceries and pantry items that are about to go to waste. With a retail value of $15, the bags are available exclusively at Jokr hubs for just $5.



In December, the company completed a $260 million Series B funding round, which valued it at $1.2 billion, enabling it to attain unicorn status just eight months after starting operations. The round was backed by tech and growth investors including Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, GGV Capital, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital and Tiger Global. Jokr CEO Ralf Wenzel personally invested during the funding round, along with other co-founders.