JOH Names SVP, Specialty and Alternate Channel

Independent food broker JOH has promoted Kathy Sullivan to the position of SVP, specialty and alternate channel.

A food industry veteran of 35 years, Sullivan began her career at well-known New England grocery store chain Star Market, now part of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, where she worked in every area of the store. She also worked for Millbrook and founded her own brokerage firm, Paragon Sales and Marketing. Sullivan has been JOH’s VP, specialty and alternate channel for the past 13 years.

“This well-deserved promotion reflects Kathy’s growth, experience and enthusiasm for our business,” said Matt O’Hare, president and COO of Billerica, Mass.-based JOH. “She works tirelessly to over-deliver for our clients and customers, and is truly driven to sell right. She is an essential part of the JOH Specialty leadership team, and we are lucky to have her. Congratulations!"

Sullivan is a longtime member and committed leader in the Network of Executive Women’s New England Chapter.



JOH has 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States, employing more than 500 employees and representing 400-plus clients.