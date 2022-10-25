Iconic breakfast brandJimmy Dean is making breakfast easier than ever with Jimmy Dean Egg Bites, a protein-packed product that’s ready after just minutes in the microwave. The fully cooked bites offer fluffy whole eggs, premium Jimmy Dean Sausage or Bacon, and real cheese in a warm convenient meal that can be eaten on the go. Jimmy Dean Egg Bites deliver 17 grams of protein and 270 calories per serving, and come in two varieties: Meat Lovers and Sausage & Three Cheese. Each 4-ounce package contains two egg bites and has a suggested retail price of $2.99.