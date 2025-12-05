Beloved premium brand Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has now entered the ice cream bar segment with a product line available in freezer aisles nationwide. Featuring Jeni’s signature buttercream-like texture, the bars come in four indulgent flavors, Vanilla Caramel Sundae, featuring smoky almonds, caramel sauce and a chocolaty crunch; Dark Chocolate Bombe, containing rich chocolate cookies with a chocolaty coating; Passion Fruit Dreamsicle, with a twist of key lime; and Chocolate Churros & Cream, a Whole Foods Market exclusive item offering brown sugar and Vietnamese cinnamon ice cream dusted with chocolate and cinnamon cookie crumbs. Interestingly, Jeni’s has a rich history with ice cream bars: Early on, founder Jeni Britton hand-molded and hand-dipped them at the company’s original North Market location in Columbus. In fact, the current Vanilla Caramel Sundae bar pays tribute to the first bar Britton ever made. Until now, however, Jeni’s ice cream bars had only ever been served at scoop shops. A 10.5-fluid-ounce box of three 3.5-fluid-ounce bars of any variety retails for a suggested $8.99. This latest launch is part of Jeni’s successful expansion into ice cream offerings beyond pints in the grocery channel. In late 2023, the brand debuted ice cream sandwiches that are now available in four flavors nationwide.