Featuring rich flavors inspired by the brand’s famous confections, Jelly Belly Sparkling Water quenches thirst without sugar, sweeteners, sodium or calories. Using just carbonated water and a pinch of natural flavor, Joffer Beverage Co. has crafted eight Jelly Belly Sparkling Water varieties: French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon. The suggested retail price range is $4.99-$5.99 for a carton of eight 12-ounce cans.