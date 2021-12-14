Jel Sert Names New VP of National Accounts

The Jel Sert Company, a West Chicago, Ill. manufacturer of dessert mixes, drink mixes and freezer bars, has hired Kate Howard as its VP of national accounts. As it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2026, the family-owned Jel Sert is positioning itself for the future by bringing on Howard to expand strategic partnerships, oversee sales planning and innovation and strengthen customer relationships.

Howard is well equipped for this role based on her background in the CPG industry. She joins Jel Sert from legacy bean manufacturer Bush Brothers & Company, where she oversaw Walmart, Kroger, SuperValu, Target and Sam’s accounts. She also spent several years at ConAgra in sales and other functions.

"Kate's proven success at driving growth comes from her breadth of customer knowledge coupled with her experience leading sales campaigns for highly recognizable and respected national accounts. She has the valuable experience Jel Sert needs to lead its National Accounts sales effort and ensure its key products are well-positioned for growth,” said Ken Wegner, Jel Sert’s president.

At the same time, Jel Sert announced that 20-year industry veteran Joseph Bouma has been promoted to EVP of sales and will lead the company’s sales organization.