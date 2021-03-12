PIM Brands Names New VP of Government Affairs

Snack and confection manufacturer PIM Brands, Inc., based in Park Ridge, N.J., has appointed Norman Ross as VP of government affairs. In this role, he will lead legislative and public affairs for the organization at the local, state and federal levels.

Ross, who will also head up corporate communications and work closely with industry trade associations, has a deep food and beverage industry background. He comes to PIM Brands after a nearly 20-year stint in the Coca-Cola system, most recently as VP of public affairs and communications for the Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Lenexa, Kan. In addition to that and other positions within the Coca-Cola system, Ross also served as VP of federal and regional government affairs for MGM Resorts International.

“We are delighted to welcome Norman to the PIM team. His extensive experience, leadership and accomplishments in the government and public affairs arenas will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and evolve,” said Michael G. Rosenberg, president and CEO of PIM Brands. “Effectively navigating the increasingly complex regulatory landscape, in Washington, D.C. and across the 50 states, as well as advocating key issues with NGOs will be critical to our future success, and Norman is the ideal professional to help guide us in these diverse areas.”