Yogurt Company Dah! Teams With TV Host and Author Padma Lakshmi

Dah!, a producer of India-inspired slow-cultured yogurt with probiotics, has welcomed author, TV host and producer Padma Lakshmi as a board advisor and brand partner. The Indian-American culinary pro will work with the company’s leaders and board to advise on the overall business direction, innovation strategy and brand equity.

Already, Lakshmi collaborated with Dah! to develop a new yogurt smoothie. The recently-launched Tomato with Mixed Berries Lassi was inspired by her children’s book “Tomatoes for Neela.”

"I think Dah!’s Lassi is special because it has more probiotics and less sugar than a lot of drinkable yogurts. I'm looking forward to sharing this with the American public because it may be something new for them," she said.

Pamela Goldberg, CEO and board member of Dah! and one of Progressive Grocer’s 2021 Top Women in Grocery, said that Lakshmi will be a valuable part of the company’s growth. "We are beyond honored for Padma to join our team, and bring along her wealth of food knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior. With Padma's passion and partnership, we have no doubt that Lassi will soon be a household name," Goldberg remarked.

Dah!’s yogurts are available in traditional and natural grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, Market Basket, Bristol Farms, select Kroger locations and more.