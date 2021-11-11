Apeel Increases Its Influence on Retail Produce

Food tech company Apeel has revealed two important appointments that are poised to impact the fresh category. The company has hired Jim Smits as VP of retail advisory, a new role designed to align Apeel’s solutions with the needs of retail grocery executives in operations, merchandising, marketing and fresh produce. Additionally, Apeel CEO James Rogers has been appointed technology council chair for the newly formed International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). These new roles will enable Apeel to collaborate with executives and thought leaders in the fresh food system who are focused on the urgent need to reduce waste while serving the needs of fresh produce consumers.

According to Deloitte's third annual report on the future of fresh food, 60% of consumers think that the shelf life of fresh food has decreased. Apeel provides grocers with new opportunities to provide a differentiating credential of sustainability, as well as a guarantee for longer-lasting quality.

The food tech company is the creator of an edible coating for produce that helps to extend the product's shelf life. The plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in the skins, peels, and seeds of all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil.

Smits will lead Apeel’s efforts to help retailers capture consumer demand for fresher, longer-lasting and more sustainable fruits and vegetables. He brings 40 years of retail experience — including more than 20 years in executive-level leadership roles at nationally recognized grocers such as H-E-B, Albertsons, Ahold and Dollar General. Smits will also lead Apeel’s Retail Advisory Council, a collection of retail executives focused on innovation, consumer engagement and supply chain optimization.