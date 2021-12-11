Do Good Foods Draws Seasoned Leaders

Do Good Foods, which aims to reduce food waste with a closed loop system, isn’t wasting any time building out a stellar leadership team. The “climate-forward” CPG company announced this week that it has formed an executive group comprised of former leaders from major CPGs including Nestlé, Tyson Foods and KIND Snacks.

Officially launched in August by co-founders and co-chief executive officers Justin and Matthew Kamine, the company upcycles nutritious surplus grocery from community donations to produce animal feed that is later integrated into the animals' diets, creating the first carbon reduced protein available at scale. Do Good Foods’ first product, Do Good Chicken, is set to debut in January.

Earlier this year, the company hired chief strategist Sam Kass, a former White House chef and nutrition policy advisor to President Barack Obama, and chief manufacturing officer Barry Starkman, who has overseen the construction and operation of state-of-the-art facilities for Merck and Genentech. Newly-added members of the Do Good Foods leadership team include:

Zahir Ibrahim, CFO : Previously, Ibrahim served as CFO of KIND Snacks and Annie's, where he drove significant business growth and delivered value creation through merger and acquisition transactions.

Sheridan Budin, chief marketing officer : Budin joins Do Good Foods following a role as founder and head of Nestlé's Boulder Innovation outpost.

Bob Davenport, chief sales officer: Most recently the sales director for George's, Davenport brings more than 20 years of experience in the poultry industry, including 17 years with Tyson Foods.

Catherine Greener, chief sustainability officer : Greener has counseled on and led sustainability efforts for organizations including Xanterra Travel Collection, Rocky Mountain Institute and Saatchi & Saatchi Sustainability Services.

Kevin Erickson , chief human resources officer: Erickson’s HR background includes leadership positions at Ingersoll Rand, Trane Technologies, Elementis and Signature Aviation.

David Buffa, in-house counsel: Buffa will leverage his extensive experience representing global financial institutions, startups and executives on a wide range of regulatory, advisory and litigation matters.

"The future of food is climate, and that's why Do Good Foods puts climate, culture and consumers at the center of everything we do. That means building a team of the best and brightest talent who share our values of doing good for people and the planet,” co-CEOs Justin and Matthew Kamine said in a joint statement.