Almond Alliance of California Names New President and CEO

Aubrey Bettencourt has been named president and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California. She will succeed outgoing CEO Elaine Trevino, who was nominated for and expected to be confirmed as the United States’ chief agricultural trade negotiator under the Biden Administration.

Bettencourt joins the Modesto, Calif.-based Almond Alliance of California from her most recent role as director of sustainability for the California Cattle Council and Western United Dairies.

“Aubrey comes to us with a wealth of diverse knowledge and innovative advocacy work on behalf of farmers and ranchers,” said Mike Curry, Almond Alliance chairman. “As the California State Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, she fought to keep ‘farmers farming’ through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs. Serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Water and Science Division of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bettencourt developed and coordinated national water and science policy, expanding her extensive knowledge of state and national water issues and available resources, making her a unique asset to our membership and community.”

The move was lauded by California-based grower cooperative Blue Diamond Growers, who cited Bettencourt’s experience as a fourth-generation California farmer and her experience in natural resource management, sustainability and state and federal administration. "The Blue Diamond team looks forward to supporting the continued strong advocacy of the Almond Alliance under Aubrey Bettencourt's leadership in service and benefit to the California almond industry. Her extensive background and focus on water supply and quality will be a great asset to our membership and California farmers facing immense water insecurity pressures," remarked Mark Jansen, president and CEO of Blue Diamond Growers.