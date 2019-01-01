Following a successful pilot launch, Jarlsberg Cheese Snacks are now available nationally for the first time. The individually wrapped items offer the mild, mellow and nutty taste of Jarlsberg, a semi-soft Norwegian cheese that has been a versatile staple in U.S. households for more than 60 years, in a portable, portion-controlled cheese-stick format that the whole family can enjoy. Naturally lactose and gluten-free, the 0.75-ounce cheese sticks come in a 6-ounce bag retailing for a suggested $4.99, as well as in a 10.5-ounce bag available at club stores such as Costco, with a suggested retail price of $6.29.