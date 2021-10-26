Jar Joy’s line of multilayered desserts consists of ready-to-eat pies and cheesecakes made from scratch with premium all-natural ingredients such as Dutch cocoa, real butter, whole milk and real fruit preserves, and conveniently packaged in individually portioned jars. Created for people on the go, consumers seeking single-serving portion control and those who want a convenient, all-natural dessert without having to sacrifice quality and flavor, Jar Joy desserts are stackable, transportable and have a longer shelf life than traditional baked goods, according to the company. The pie flavors are Key Lime Pie, Peanut Butter Fudge Pie, Coco Loco Caramel and Mississippi Mud. Cheesecake options are: Summer Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Cookies n’ Cream, while the three cake-inspired cheesecake flavors are Birthday Cake, Death by Chocolate and Red Velvet. The 4-ounce jars come in 2-packs retailing for a suggested retail price range of $2.98-$3.98 each, 4-packs for a suggested $7.98-$$9.98 each for supermarkets and convenience stores, and 6-packs for a suggested $9.98-$11.98 for club stores, with units shipped frozen in pallets of 60 cases. To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy recently expanded production capacity with the acquisition of a 60,000-square-foot facility in Sanford, Fla.