Made with 100 percent beef that packs 8 grams of protein into 70 lean-yet-filling calories, Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips are a new addition said to be "real food, with natural lean meat protein and a delicious savory taste." The texture of the slow-smoked, dried and seasoned meat bars is said to be not too tough and not too soft. A product of New Zealand, each single-serve bar sells for a suggested $1.99.