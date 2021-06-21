It’s a 'Prime' Week for Grocery Savings

Rising food prices have been in the news for the past several months, but deals and discounts are the buzz this week. As Amazon’s Prime Day event revs up on June 21 and 22, Target is also offering online savings, including a host of grocery items.

The three-day Target Deal Days, which end June 22, include a $10 incentive gift for every $50 spent on same-day online services for food and beverage delivery. Shoppers can get discounted prices for a wide variety of groceries, including juices, frozen foods, yogurt, fruit and more when buying for curbside pickup or delivery through Shipt.

Meanwhile, Walmart has added groceries for the first time to its annual Deals for Days program, with special offers now through June 23 on summertime staples like juice, ice cream, bagged snacks, barbecue sauce and more.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart is No. 1 on The PG 100.