Amazon to Open 2nd Robotics Fulfillment Center in Louisiana

Amazon Inc. is planning to open its second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana. The 820,000-square-foot Baton Rouge facility will replace the Cortana Mall.

With the new fulfillment center, Amazon will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs and provide employees with at least $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits. The Baton Rouge location will have employees picking, packing and shipping smaller customer items such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.

“We’re a global business with local roots set firmly in the communities in which we live, work, and play,” said Bri Tye, regional director of operations at Amazon. “From the local jobs we bring, to the local people we employ, train and upskill — our business is made up of people from the communities like Baton Rouge.”

The Advocate newspaper, in Baton Rouge, reported that the new fulfillment center will be operational by December 2022.

“This is the one we’ve been waiting for,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Amazon’s project is transformational, both for creating 1,000 jobs and serving as a model of intentional economic development. It’s been a great team effort of state and local leadership to get this project in place.”

From 2010 through 2019, Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state. According to the company, its investments in Louisiana contributed an additional $220 million to the state’s economy over that same period.

Amazon’s other robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana, located in Shreveport, is still under construction. The new facility will measure 650,000 square feet upon completion.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.