Amazon Releases Details on Prime Day deals

In advance of its Prime Day shopping event on June 21 and June 22, Amazon has shared details about some of the upcoming deals. Beyond savings on electronics, Amazon devices, household goods and apparel, the retail behemoth is offering in-store and e-commerce discounts at Whole Foods.

Shoppers at Whole Foods can snag deals on summer staples like steak, caprese pizza, lemonade and pie. Offers also include sales on reusable water bottles.

The two-day event for Amazon Prime members is also an early launchpad for back-to-school merchandising. Beginning next week, fall apparel and dorm room décor will be showcased and discounted.

To build anticipation and sales, Amazon is also broadcasting “Amazon Live” product demos, celebrity chats, video clips and deal reviews during Prime Day. Viewers can watch online or via the Amazon Live Shopping app on FireTV.

