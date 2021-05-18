Amazon Go Grocery is Gone

Amazon is going in a fresh new direction with some of its retail banner names.

“To simplify the experience for our customers, we’re rebranding our Amazon Go Grocery stores to Amazon Fresh,” an Amazon spokesperson told Progressive Grocer on May 18.

The company is beginning the transition by closing its Amazon Go Grocery store in Redmond, Wash., and moving those employees to a nearby Amazon Fresh store in Bellevue, Wash.

“The other Amazon Go Grocery in Capitol Hill, Seattle, will remain open and will be rebranded to Amazon Fresh,” the spokesperson added.

Amazon also operates eight Amazon Fresh physical stores in California and four brick-and-mortar locations in Illinois. Several Amazon Go stores serve customers in the Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle areas, offering breakfast, lunch and snacks, and, in some locations, beer, wine and spirits. The Seattle locations were the only Amazon Go Grocery stores in the United States.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.