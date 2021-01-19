Amazon Fresh Lands a New Location

Amazon Fresh has a new location in Southern California.

Reeco, a Southern California based real estate brokerage serving residential and commercial customers, says it has completed the lease of an approximately 38,000-square-foot building in the Friendly Hills Marketplace in Whittier. Formerly home to an Orchard Supply Hardware located at 15225 Whittier Blvd., the building has become an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

Reeco represented the landlord, The Golden Group, and worked closely with the City of Whittier to revitalize the shopping center.

"We are thrilled with Amazon's decision to make the Friendly Hills Marketplace home to one of the first Amazon Fresh stores in the country," said Darren Barkev, Reeco real estate broker. "After Orchard Supply Hardware closed, we targeted the location for grocery store use to reposition the Friendly Hills Marketplace as a daily needs shopping center. With Amazon Fresh, the Whittier community will benefit from a new, exciting model of grocery store that offers seamless in-store and online shopping—a great option during the pandemic—as well as Amazon's investment in the city."

Amazon opened the first Amazon Fresh Store in Woodland Hills, California in Aug. 2020. The store features Amazon Dash Carts that allow customers to skip checkout lines, integration with Alexa shopping lists to navigate aisles more quickly, and Amazon Echo Show devices where customers can ask Alexa for help. Amazon Fresh also offers same-day delivery and pickup from the store.

The new Amazon Fresh store in the Friendly Hills Marketplace opened on Jan. 14.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 24.