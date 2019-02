Spindrift ® , the first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, announces the launch of its tenth flavor, Lime. Our newest flavor is bright, refreshing and oh-so-drinkable – just sparkling water and real squeezed lime! Spindrift Sparkling Waters are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it.