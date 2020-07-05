Introducing Customers to Grilling Fruits

Dragon fruit is full of nutrients. Grilling cubes of it is a popular way to enjoy this unusual fruit. Make a tropical fruit kabob with cubed dragon fruit and kiwi on a skewer. Lightly brown it on the grill and add a light coating of sugar. Use a sprinkle of chili powder to balance the caramelized sweet flavor when grilling the kabobs.

Red guava, the sweet fruit that’s a mainstay in Latinos’ smoothies, pastries and sweets, is beginning to hit the sweet spot for all consumers, Ostlund observes. It can be enjoyed like an apple, bite by bite, or sliced into yogurt. Red guava is popular in barbecue sauce and as a meat marinade. One recipe on myrecipes.com is Grilled Sweet Guava Chicken, which uses the fruit in a glaze for grilled chicken.

For those who may not know, caramelization occurs when the sugar of fruit, for example, is introduced to heat. Compounds are released that change the flavor and the color of the sugar. The most immediately noticeable effect is the darkening of the sugar’s color. Caramelization can only happen in dry heat, which needs to be high for the process to happen quickly.

Perfect Pineapple

Pineapple may seem to be nothing new in produce departments, since most offer both peeled and cored items as well as with the peel tuft of pointed leaves on top. Grilling pineapple, however, may be entirely new to customers. Once they try it, though, they’ll make it a grilling staple.

A grilled slice of pineapple on top of grilled chicken can make the meal special. Jerk spices are popular now, and pineapple is the perfect partner. The grill caramelizes their natural sugars, and the taste is outstanding either on the grilled meat, or afterwards on vanilla ice cream. For the adult crowd, add rum sauce atop the ice cream and pineapple.

On Malcom Reed’s website, there’s a recipe called Fireball Pineapple in which an entire pineapple (minus skin but including the core) is grilled until it’s caramelized, after having been soaked in Fireball Whiskey for at least two hours. The cinnamon-accented whiskey adds zing to any occasion, and the recipe accentuates the fruit’s flavor.