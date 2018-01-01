Instant Indulgence Microwaveable Mug Cake Mixes

Cherryvale Farms Inc. has introduced Instant Indulgence, a line of microwaveable instant mug cake mixes that can be prepared in just more than a minute. Available in three flavors – Rich Chocolate Brownie In a Minute, Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake In a Minute, and Birthday Cake In a Minute – the products are said to be the first clean-ingredient, 100 percent plant-based mixes for microwaveable cakes. SRP is $14.99 per six-pack, and $2.49 per single-serve pouch. Free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors, the shelf-stable mixes' SRP is $14.99 per six-pack, and $2.49 per single-serve pouch.