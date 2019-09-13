Instacart Adds Chief Revenue Officer from Amazon

Instacart has hired ad sales veteran Seth Dallaire as its chief revenue officer, starting in November. Dallaire has spent the last five years as VP of global advertising sales and marketing at Amazon Advertising.

Instacart notes that Dellaire drove unprecedented growth for Amazon’s advertising business across Amazon.com, its owned and operated properties as well as mobile and Kindle platforms worldwide. Prior to Amazon, he had leadership roles at Yahoo! and Microsoft.

Dellaire will be responsible for growing marketing and promotions partnerships with brands and retailers. He'll also be responsible for driving adoption of product offerings.

"Instacart is changing the face of online grocery shopping, and I’m thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal moment for the company and industry,” said Dallaire. “As consumers continue to become more comfortable buying their groceries online, there are an increasing number of opportunities for brands and retailers, large and small, to engage them more deeply. I look forward to working with Instacart’s brand partners and retailers to enhance the experience for consumers and drive business growth.”

Instacart is currently accessible to more than 80 percent of U.S. households, and in all 50 states. The company has formed partnerships with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers, and serves nearly 20,000 grocery stores across 5,500-plus cities