Independents Empowered to Take on Grocery Giants

No one ever said it’s easy to be an independent retailer. This is especially true in a retail world where the battle for supremacy among giants such as Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Aldi and Costco can cause collateral damage to independent retailers.

However, as the new decade begins soon, independents have a lot going for them relative to larger rivals. They are nimble, smart, very connected to their markets and communities, and can move quickly if they choose. They can fully capitalize on these strengths by enhancing their marketing strategies to successfully take on the biggest competitors.

Conquering decision paralysis

One of the best ways that independents can improve their odds of success is by taking advantage of enhanced technology capabilities, which mega-retailers possess and routinely exploit. However, it's common for independent retailers to experience a bit of paralysis when making decisions that may involve higher costs. Independents are confused about which ways to turn, and many technology vendors today seem to be selling similar attributes: Personalization. Relevancy. Digital.

Independents are challenged in trying to understand the differences. The result is that many are avoiding decisions altogether, or worse, jumping into a “digital” marketing solution with the perception of “build it, and they will come,” only to find low conversion rates based on the demographic makeup of the typical independent’s geography.

Perils of conventional wisdom

Moreover, many independents have incorrect perceptions about traditional media channels, and as a result are ignoring them in favor of shiny new digital toys. Consider the parallel on the ecommerce side. Many multistore independents are diving head-first into ecommerce selling platforms, only to realize that they don’t have the operational expertise to execute at the Amazon level, which has set the bar high for consumer experience.