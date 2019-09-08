How Regional Grocers Are Competing with Big Boxes

Consolidation, fanned by a wave of technology, has produced mega-players that have largely set the tone in the grocery industry. Amazon and Peapod are encroaching online, European players are cornering the private label product market, and Walmart, which owes half its sales to grocery, has created unprecedented competition. This has benefited consumers but decimated regional and local grocers.

However, there’s still a place for regionals – if they take the right steps to be competitive. While large grocers have created replicable store experiences that appeal to the masses, local chains can offer hyper-customized experiences in a way that big grocers haven’t been able to.

By finding a niche, we’ve seen regional players thrive, despite encroachment from larger chains at home and from abroad. To succeed in your own locale, consider how your store can stand out from a low-priced big box.

Selection

Regionals have the advantage of being able to focus on a smaller portion of the country, meaning they can use their personal knowledge to create a small selection of the right food options instead of a selection that fits the majority of the country. Here, more than any niche strategy, is where middle-market shops prevail.

In our increasingly diverse nation, regional stores can offer a hyper-tailored selection that includes niche products and produce, giving a taste-of-home feel that can’t be paralleled in a big box’s global aisle intended to appeal to people from around the world.

We’ve seen stores selling unique products like dried orchid shitakes, fresh mamey or strukli – regional cuisines from Asia, Latin America and Europe – fight the "Walmart effect" with ease.

To see this in action, look at Sedano’s Supermarket in Florida and Vallarta Supermarkets in California. These chains, currently with 34 and 50 stores, respectively, specialize in authentic Hispanic foods and ingredients, appealing to the regions’ growing Latin populations. For example, Vallarta has an in-house taqueria for dining in or takeout, and holds a free Hatch chile roasting event at is stores. Using this method, it's been able to expand rapidly and generate double-digit revenue growth.

Convenience

While selection is likely the best way for a regional retailer to develop a niche, it’s not the only one.