Independent Grocer Ron Keil Dead at 88

Ron Keil, the founder and former owner of Keil’s Grocery which eventually grew to seven stores in the Pacific Northwest, died peacefully in his sleep on June 29 at age 88, according to a published report.

The Columbian reported that Keil opened his first store in 1954 in the Longview-Kelso area of Washington state. Fourteen years later, he became president of the Washington State Food Dealers Association. Early in 1976, he invested in new scanning technology for the grocery chain. In 1985, Keil sold six of his seven stores to Safeway (now part of Albertsons Cos.), while the seventh went to a local employee who rechristened it St. Johns IGA. That store closed in 2013.

“Ron was a very giving man,” his stepson, Bart Hansen, told the newspaper. “He cared a lot about his family. He was involved in various local charities.”

Keil had previously recovered from COVID-19, according to Hansen.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.