Advertisement
07/06/2021

Independent Grocer Ron Keil Dead at 88

Businessman once operated 7 stores
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Independent Grocer Ron Keil Dead at 88 Keil's Grocery
In 1985, the late Ron Keil sold off six of his seven stores to Safeway, now part of Albertsons.

Ron Keil, the founder and former owner of Keil’s Grocery which eventually grew to seven stores in the Pacific Northwest, died peacefully in his sleep on June 29 at age 88, according to a published report.

The Columbian reported that Keil opened his first store in 1954 in the Longview-Kelso area of Washington state. Fourteen years later, he became president of the Washington State Food Dealers Association. Early in 1976, he invested in new scanning technology for the grocery chain. In 1985, Keil sold six of his seven stores to Safeway (now part of Albertsons Cos.), while the seventh went to a local employee who rechristened it St. Johns IGA. That store closed in 2013.

“Ron was a very giving man,” his stepson, Bart Hansen, told the newspaper. “He cared a lot about his family. He was involved in various local charities.”

Keil had previously recovered from COVID-19, according to Hansen.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets' Namesake Founder Dies

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets' Namesake Founder Dies

Independent grocery store chain he started operates 7 locations

Geissler’s Supermarket Loses its Matriarch

Mary Nilsson was the daughter of the food retailer’s founder

Kroger Dallas Division President Passes Away Suddenly Adam Wampler

Kroger Dallas Division President Passes Away Suddenly

Adam Wampler joined company in 2019

a man who is smiling and looking at the camera

BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney Dies at 49

Bob Eddy named interim CEO

You May Also Like

Advertisement