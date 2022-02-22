Keto-friendly Incredi-Bowl offers those looking to cut carbs a way to enjoy their childhood favorites. The product line comes in three varieties: Chocolate Crunch (5.5 ounces), featuring real cocoa, with each serving containing 16 grams of protein, 7 grams net carbs, 2 grams total sugars and 9 grams total fat; Frosted Flakes (8 ounces), lightly frosted and containing 15 grams of protein, 7 grams net carbs, 2 grams total sugars and 9 grams total fat; and Honey Nut Hoops (8 ounces), made from whole grain oats and real honey, and containing 16 grams of protein, 7 grams net carbs, 2 grams total sugars and 8 grams total fat per serving. Mirroring the flavor and form of consumers’ childhood favorites, the cereals are all low in sugar, grain free and high in protein. The suggested retail price for any of the varieties is $6.99 EDLP.