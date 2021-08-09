Impossible Foods’ latest product is Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants, which the pioneering brand describes as “a major milestone in consumers’ preference for plant-based products.” In a blind taste test of Impossible Chicken Nuggets for restaurants, seven out of 10 consumers preferred the Impossible Chicken Nuggets to animal-based chicken nuggets from a leading brand, with the product scoring higher in every category, including flavor, texture and overall appearance. The item is now available through major foodservice distributors, including at David Chang’s fried chicken concept Fuku in New York City; Marcus Samuelsson’s comfort food eatery Red Rooster in Harlem and Miami; Sean Brock’s fast-food tribute Joyland in Nashville; and Tal Ronnen’s Los Angeles hotspot Crossroads Kitchen. Meanwhile, leading retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, Giant Stores and Gelsons will debut the product for home chefs in the frozen aisle this month, with availability expanding to more than 10,000 grocery stores later this year. The nuggets feature a golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, a juicy and springy white meat texture, and a savory chicken flavor while containing 40% less saturated fat (2 grams versus 3.5 grams per serving) and 25% less sodium (400 milligrams versus 540 milligrams per serving) than animal chicken nuggets. Additionally, on a preliminary Life Cycle Assessment of the product, Impossible Chicken Nuggets use 48-49% less land, 43-44% less water and generate 36% less greenhouse-gas emissions than animal protein nuggets. At grocery, a 13.5-ounce resealable bag of about 20 fully cooked Impossible Chicken Nuggets will retail for a suggested $7.99 for approximately 20 pieces (13.5 ounces), and can be reheated in an oven, a microwave or an air fryer. Impossible Chicken Nuggets for restaurants vary slightly from those for home chefs to best accommodate commercial deep fryers.