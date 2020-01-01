Imported Fiorucci Prosciutto di Parma

Fiorucci is the brand of specialty meats that delivers the true taste of Italy. For nearly 170 years, we have used old-world recipes to produce a full line of authentic Italian charcuterie meats, cheeses, and premium snacking products using only hand-trimmed cuts of premium pork and the finest ingredients, then slowly aging them to perfection.

Now available for this holiday season, Fiorucci has imported specialty cuts of Prosciutto di Parma to indulge with. These premium-imported cuts of ham are made from individually selected breeds of heritage pork raised in the Parma region of Italy. They are hand-salted and cured between 12-18 months, giving each slice a unique salty, sweet, and slightly nutty flavor that is exclusive to Prosciutto di Parma.

Silky prosciutto makes every dish feel like a special occasion. It’s a delicious accompaniment to cheese, melons, dates, olives and breads. This ham variety can also be served at the start of a meal as an antipasto, wrapped around steamed asparagus spears, or as an ingredient in specialty sandwiches or pizzas.

For more information, please visit https://www.fioruccifoods.com, contact [email protected], or visit our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest.