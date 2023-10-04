Imperial Valley Black Angus: Southern California Black Angus

Harvested at 16-18 months of age and consistently grading out at up to 50% Prime, All Natural Imperial Valley Black Angus offers a unique dining experience for both the restaurant and home chef.

All our cattle are raised in the heart of California’s Imperial Valley. In a place that has nurtured farming innovation since the early 1900’s, fostering the land is of utmost importance to ensuring the future of the local community.

We prioritize the welfare of the land and environment with regenerative farming. We produce our own compost to enrich and vitalize our farmland. This directly impacts our nutrient-rich cattle feed, which we grow on the ranch. We partner with local ranchers to ensure our commitment to regenerative and sustainable practices are a common goal throughout our process.

Our proprietary All Natural Angus-cross cattle are raised for performance that redefines tradition. The traditional Angus breed is a market favorite, known for its excellent muscling and large cut sizes. Through unwavering passion and proficiency, our knowledgeable ranchers have learned to produce beef that also features abundantly distributed marbling and consistent shape. As a result of such expertise and consistency within our raising process, every cut boasts unique restaurant-worthy tenderness, and flavor.