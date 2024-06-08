Kraft Heinz is rolling out IHOP syrups to retailers across the country. The introduction of IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups enables consumers to recreate an iconic breakfast experience at home with their own home-cooked pancakes, waffles or French toast. Additionally, in common with the syrups offered at the popular fast-casual restaurant chain, IHOP retail syrups feature no high-fructose corn syrup. A 24-fluid-ounce bottle of IHOP Original or Butter Pecan syrup retails for a suggested $3.98. IHOP syrups are the first breakfast innovation within Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation platform, which focuses on flavor enhancement and accounts for 41% of the company’s global portfolio. Following last year’s introduction of IHOP Coffee to the grocery channel, the launch of the syrups underscores the central role that partnerships and Taste Elevation play in ramping up innovation and driving continued growth for Kraft Heinz.