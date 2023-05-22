Kraft Heinz has now introduced indulgent IHOP Coffee to homes across the country, inspired by the java served at the iconic restaurant chain. Made with 100% premium arabica beans, the coffee is available in three unique roasts: Signature Blend, with a rich and smooth medium finish; Buttery Syrup, evoking a meal of syrupy pancakes; and top-selling pancake flavor Chocolate Chocolate Chip, imparting decadent flavor. In honor of the launch, the brand is offering a limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser to homes with the aroma of Buttery Syrup pancakes. Available on Amazon for $19.99 while supplies last, the rechargeable diffuser resembles the famous IHOP mug and is pre-filled with a Buttery Syrup scented oil. IHOP Coffee comes in boxes of 10 K-Cup pods and 11- to 12-ounce bags of grounds at retailers nationwide, starting at a suggested $7.99