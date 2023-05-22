Advertisement
05/22/2023

IHOP Coffee

IHOP Coffee Main Image

Kraft Heinz has now introduced indulgent IHOP Coffee to homes across the country, inspired by the java served at the iconic restaurant chain. Made with 100% premium arabica beans, the coffee is available in three unique roasts: Signature Blend, with a rich and smooth medium finish; Buttery Syrup, evoking a meal of syrupy pancakes; and top-selling pancake flavor Chocolate Chocolate Chip, imparting decadent flavor. In honor of the launch, the brand is offering a limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser to homes with the aroma of Buttery Syrup pancakes. Available on Amazon for $19.99 while supplies last, the rechargeable diffuser resembles the famous IHOP mug and is pre-filled with a Buttery Syrup scented oil. IHOP Coffee comes in boxes of 10 K-Cup pods and 11- to 12-ounce bags of grounds at retailers nationwide, starting at a suggested $7.99 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement