iHola! Churros® Double Twisted Bites

The PEOPLE have spoken, ¡Hola! Churros Double Twisted Bites have been selected as a winner of the 2024 PEOPLE Food Awards, being named the "Best Frozen Dough" of the year. This accolade recognizes the exceptional quality and delightful taste of ¡Hola! Churros products, earning their place as a favorite anytime snack among consumers and food critics alike. Made from the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection, these bites offer a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the beloved churro experience - ¡Hola! Churros, Crave the Joy!



"We are delighted to be recognized as the best frozen dough for our ¡Hola! Churros Double Twisted Bites," said Amanda Osorio, Sr. Director of Marketing – Bakery at J&J Snack Foods.



¡Hola! Churros, a product of J&J Snack Foods, launched in grocery stores nationwide in 2023. The brand has been serving fun to customers for over two years since the company rebranded its existing churro portfolio into ¡Hola! Churros as the master brand for both retail and foodservice.

For a full look at J&J Snack Foods' portfolio, along with where you can purchase ¡Hola! Churros products, visit jjsnack.com . To find ¡Hola! Churros at a retailer near you, visit churros.com and use our product locator.