Ideoclick Extends E-Commerce Platform Support to Instacart, Walmart and Target

Ideoclick, an e-commerce optimization platform provider, has extended its strategic e-commerce expertise beyond Amazon to include the advertising platforms of Instacart, Walmart and Target. The move will provide Ideoclick’s customers with a single-vendor advertising management solution and a comprehensive, application-programming interface (API)-driven view of digital performance across all platforms. The solution helps brands maximize efficient advertising return on investment and strategically manage their e-commerce retailer platforms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the game for e-commerce, which now accounts for 16% of total retail sales, compared to only 11% pre-COVID-19,” noted Ben Winters, chief innovation officer of Seattle-based Ideoclick, which was founded in 2009 by former Amazon executives. “Many brands faced enormous disruption to the ways they reached consumers during the past year and are looking for expertise on how to execute cohesive cross-platform strategies. Our newly expanded solution will provide brands with the human expertise and cutting-edge technologies they need to transform their e-commerce performance on Amazon and beyond.”

By maximizing cross-platform coordination with Ideoclick, brands can realize greater efficiencies, optimal sales and time savings, with one point of contact dedicated to syncing execution across retailers, including strategy, product launches and tentpole events. Further, brands can benefit from Ideoclick’s Amazon marketing service expertise in integrating paid search management services across the Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and Target platforms.

Among the solution’s other benefits:

Ability to measure Share of Search on Amazon: Ideoclick’s Share of Search methodology helps brands measure the digital shelf. It enables them to compare peers on percentage of estimated traffic, star ratings, review counts, price points and more for chosen search terms.

Holistic “one-stop-shop” management : Ideoclick strategists help brands build a highly strategic, integrated e-commerce advertising platform go-to-market plan. The company manages overall strategy and execution across e-commerce retailer platforms.

Strategic guidance: Ideoclick offers recommendations on budget allocation, optimal assortments, cross-retailer pricing strategy, profitability and inventory management.

“Ideoclick leveraged their knowledge of my Amazon business to quickly take over and optimize my Walmart advertising efforts,” said Matt Altschul, president and CEO of Smartish, a maker of “iPhone wallet cases and stuff” based in Austin, Texas. “We continue to grow alongside the Walmart platform.”

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on PG’s list, and its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner is No. 24. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7, with more than 1,900 locations.

Grocery delivery service Instacart is based in San Francisco.