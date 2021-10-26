IDDBA Works Toward Growth Plan With Board Changes

After a time of industry shifts and disruptions and looking ahead to opportunities as a trade group, the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) appointed a new board chair during its recent annual business meeting.

Dotty VanderMolen, a Michigan-based Midwest director for fresh at Advantage Solutions, is the new chairperson and will help the organization expand its leadership role in promoting dairy, deli and bakery sales in the food industry. “I am proud to be part of IDDBA and the work created to support our members, grow business and provide educational opportunities to our diverse member base,” said VanderMolen, who previously served as vice chair on the board.

She succeeds the most recent chair, Gaetano Auricchio, an EVP for Green Bay, Wis.-based BelGioioso Cheese, Inc.

“We were fortunate to have had Gaetano’s guidance during a time when our world, our industry and our association faced unprecedented disruptions not only to business, but also our daily lives,” said Whitney Atkins, VP, marketing, for the Madison, Wis.-headquartered IDDBA.

In other news, IDDBA announced earlier this month that it is partnering with Chicago-based market research firm IRI to offer integrated fresh data powered by IRI's Unify platform. The comprehensive data stack on dairy, deli and bakery sales is an additional benefit to members, some of whom may not have direct access to the latest market insights and analysis tools. The free market data will be updated monthly.