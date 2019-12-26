IDDBA Scholarship Application Period About to Open

The application period for the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) Scholarship for Growing the Future will open Jan. 1. The scholarship offers employees of member companies education support, enabling them to receive up to $4,000 toward tuition annually.

“It’s all about feeding the young minds of our future with education and investing in the talent pool of our member companies and industry growth,” noted Whitney Atkins, VP of marketing at the Madison, Wis.-based nonprofit organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. “IDDBA is committed to that growth, and last year alone, we awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 200 college students.”

The scholarship can be a resource for students just starting their professional journeys, professionals building on past accomplishments, and everyone in between. The application period closes April 1, 2020.