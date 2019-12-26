Press enter to search
Close search

IDDBA Scholarship Application Period About to Open

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

IDDBA Scholarship Application Period About to Open

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/26/2019
IDDBA Scholarship Application Period About to Open
The IDDBA supplies a poster that member companies can put up to let their employees know about the scholarship opportunity

The application period for the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) Scholarship for Growing the Future will open Jan. 1. The scholarship offers employees of member companies education support, enabling them to receive up to $4,000 toward tuition annually.

“It’s all about feeding the young minds of our future with education and investing in the talent pool of our member companies and industry growth,” noted Whitney Atkins, VP of marketing at the Madison, Wis.-based nonprofit organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. “IDDBA is committed to that growth, and last year alone, we awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 200 college students.”

The scholarship can be a resource for students just starting their professional journeys, professionals building on past accomplishments, and everyone in between. The application period closes April 1, 2020.

Also Worth Reading

IDDBA teaser

IDDBA Show Recognized for Sustainability

Trade Show News Network honors org with award

IDDBA Cake

IDDBA's Cake Decorating Winner Crowned

24th annual challenge was a 3-day competition

IDDBA Reveals 2019-20 Officers and Board of Directors

BelGioioso Cheese executive to chair the board for coming year

Connect With ‘Superconsumers’ to Boost Fresh Department Sales

IDDBA examines purchasing trends to offer advice

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

NGA Foundation Grants Scholarships to Supermarket Industry Aspirants
Independent Grocers
NGA Foundation Grants Scholarships to Supermarket Industry Aspirants
Dairy / Refrigerated
IDDBA Reveals 2019-20 Officers and Board of Directors