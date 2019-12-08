IDDBA Show Recognized for Sustainability

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is receiving an award for its latest show from the Brookfield, Wis.-based Trade Show News Network (TSNN). The TSNN Best of Sustainability Award, sponsored by GES, will be presented to IDDBA Nov. 15-17 in Dallas, at the TSNN Awards ceremony.

For 2019, the IDDBA show — held June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla. — focused on reducing CO 2 emissions and making food donations. In prior years, IDDBA ran approximately 50 to 60 trailers, which consumed approximately 35 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel every day over a two-week time frame. This year, IDDBA ran refrigerated and frozen trailers off 208-volt, 60-amp, 3-phase electricity, creating a diversion of approximately 326 to 389 tons of CO 2 .

For food donations, IDDBA worked with Orlando's Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Exhibiting companies donated 176,315 pounds of food.

“IDDBA is honored to be recognized by the industry and TSNN for our continued sustainability efforts. This is the culmination of planning and hard work by countless staff, exhibitors, board members and partners like GES," said Bobbie Strohbusch, IDDBA exhibits director. “It is the expectation of those we serve in the industry and today’s consumer that we be environmentally conscious and forward thinking in efforts to create healthy and safe environments in all we do. There is no doubt the bar is set high for the future. Raising the bar is a win for all in our industry.”

Madison, Wis.-based IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services, including an annual trade show, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools and an annual trends report.