IDDBA Reveals 2019-20 Officers and Board of Directors

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) revealed its 2019-20 officers and board of directors at its recent annual business meeting, held in Madison, Wis.

Gaetano Auricchio, EVP of Green Bay, Wis.-based BelGioioso Cheese Inc., assumed the role of the association’s chairman of the board. He has served on the board of directors since 2014 and has been involved in many committees.

“It is an honor to announce our incoming board of directors,” said Mike Eardley, IDDBA president. “This group of industry experts gives tirelessly of their time, knowledge, heart and soul to support all facets of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association. They all come together to support the future of our industry.”

Other officers for 2019-20 are executive vice chairman – Dotty VanderMolen, Midwest director-fresh, Advantage Solutions; vice chairman – Dominique Delugeau, SVP specialty cheese and international trade, Saputo Cheese USA Inc.; treasurer – Peter Sirgy, EVP sales and marketing, Reser’s Fine Foods Inc..; immediate past chairman – Rick Findlay, industry consultant.

Industry leaders elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors are Steve Buffington, Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.; Curt Coolidge, Superior Cake Products Inc.; Dominique Delugeau, Saputo Cheese USA Inc.; Mark Hadley, Albertsons Cos.; Carmela Serebryany, Upper Crust Ltd.; and David Stearle, Land O’ Lakes Inc.

Additional board members are John Anderson, DecoPac Inc.; Darryl Bacon, Casey’s General Stores Inc.; Jody Barrick, UNFI Fresh; Josh Bickford, Clyde’s Donuts; Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Heather Iafrate, Norseland Inc.; Jennifer Johnson, Hormel Foods Corp.; Tammy Kampsula, Giant Eagle Inc.; Tom LaRochelle, Lactalis American Group Inc.; Eric Le Blanc, Tyson Foods Inc.; Christian Lewis, Hubert Co.; Michelle Lieszkovszky, Butterball LLC; Jerry Suter, Weston Foods Inc.; Erik Waterkotte, Fresh Food Group; John Wellenzohn, Rich Products Corp.; and Karri Zwirlein, Tops Markets LLC.

Madison, Wis.-based IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries.